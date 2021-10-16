Danbury Arena Upgrades Prior to 2021-22 Hat Tricks Season

The Danbury Arena will look a little bit different this season. For opening weekend, Danbury Arena will showcase its brand-new arcade, the expanded concession menu featuring smash burgers and the Axe Tricks Throwing Lounge.

The new state-of-the-art Axe Tricks Throwing Lounge is located on the second-floor concourse of the arena and features:

- Billiards

- Pro-Foosball

- Full Bar with your favorite spirits

- Fan Favorite Menu

- Axe Throwing

- Live Music

- Big TV Wall playing the game

- Lounge and Bar Seating

- Cathedral Ceilings and Danbury Skyline views

- Industrial comfort chic décor

Fans can enjoy the Axe Tricks lounge on Opening Night and all-season long. The lounge opens one hour prior to the start of each Hat Tricks game and remains open late after the game.

Axe Tricks will debut on Wednesday, Oct. 27th for the 2021-22 Meet the Hat Tricks event from 6-8 p.m. If interested in attending, RSVP to Herm Sorcher at herm@danburyhattricks.com.

Danbury Arena concessions will have a fresh look this year, too. The new and experienced kitchen staff have a more extensive menu than ever, featuring old fan-favorites in addition to the new smash burgers and much more.

For young fans, the arcade will be a place to have fun and win great prizes. The arcade includes every type of game imaginable and each one gives the opportunity to win tickets to the prize counter.

On the ice, Opening Night on Friday, Oct. 29th will feature the Danbury Hat Tricks hosting the Port Huron Prowlers at 7 p.m.

Prior to puck drop, fans will hear the Katie Diamond's amazing rendition of the National Anthem.

As a singer, actor, writer, and producer, Katie Diamond has written, produced, and/or performed in numerous musical theatre and cabaret shows over the past twenty years on Broadway and with other tour performances. Katie has released two solo albums, Original Passion and Down by the Riverside, and can be heard on THE PIRATE QUEEN original cast recording.

Opening weekend will also include the 2019-20 East Division Champion Hat Tricks team being honored with a banner unveiling prior to the game on Oct. 29.

Saturday, Oct. 30 will be headlined by a Halloween Costume Contest.

The winner of the kids' contest will win a brand-new Xbox. The winner of the adult contest will receive a $100 gift card to Axe Tricks.

Kids can sign-up here. Adults can sign-up here.

Fans will have an outstanding experience off the ice at Danbury Arena this season and on the ice, the hard-hitting Hat Tricks led by former Danbury Trasher Dave MacIsaac will be the toughest team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Single-game tickets and season ticket plans are available via danburyhattricks.com/tickets.

Any questions can be directed to Josh Starr at josh@danburyhattricks.com.

