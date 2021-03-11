Danbury Arena Launching Hat Tricks Youth Hockey Program

March 11, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT-- Danbury Arena and the Ridgefield Amateur Hockey Association (RAHA) are committed to the community and youth sports in the western Connecticut-eastern New York area.

That's why Danbury Arena is proud to announce the Hat Tricks Youth Hockey (HTYH) Program, officially launching for the 2021-22 season in partnership with RAHA. This program will include Hat Tricks girls youth teams, in addition to partnering with existing RAHA teams. The partnership will include exclusive camps, clinics and professional youth coaches as well as unique player-family experiences with professional Hat Tricks players from the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Overseeing the Hat Tricks Youth Hockey Program will be:

Colton Orr - Hockey Director. Former NHL forward (Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs). Current head coach of the Connecticut Whale of the National Women's Hockey League, based out of Danbury Arena.

Billy McCreary - Danbury Hat Tricks Hockey Director. Head coach of the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in the North American Hockey League (Tier-II junior).

Lou Pedatella - HTYH Girls Program. Longtime coach of the Brewster Lady Bulldogs and lead youth hockey instructor with the New York Rangers.

Sean Sullivan - Skills Director, Youth Hockey Program Director. Owner of Sully's Hockey Academy and experienced skills coach.

Matt Voity - Goaltending Coach. Owner of Voity Goaltending. Current Goalie Coach of the NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks. Former Division-I Goalie Coach (UMass, AIC).

Parents and players interested in learning more about the Hat Tricks Youth Hockey Program and RAHA can contact:

General questions about the Danbury Hat Tricks- Billy McCreary: bmccreary1582@gmail.com

RAHA, HTYH questions- Eric Presbrey: epresbrey@ridgefieldhockey.org

HTYH Girls Hockey- Lou Pedatella: loup999@optonline.net

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2021

Danbury Arena Launching Hat Tricks Youth Hockey Program - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.