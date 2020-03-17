Danbury Arena Closed Until Further Notice

The events of the last week have surprised us all. We want to take a moment to thank the brave men and women of the first responders, medical caregivers and others that place themselves in harm's way to protect us.

Danbury Arena has taken steps to close all operations, including our administrative offices, until further notice. Following with companies, agencies, and public venues around the world, we know this is the right step. Accordingly, we have suspended all programs.

With that said, we want to be sure you have the chance to enjoy the Arena and all the new things to come this year once we are permitted to reopen. We are automatically placing all purchases made for tickets or classes on account so you can use them as a credit in the future. If you are need of other arrangements, you may contact us at dabookit@gmail.com. We will respond as soon as possible.

This is very difficult time for everyone, and we appreciate your continued support and patronage. We wish you courage, strength and good health during this challenging period.

