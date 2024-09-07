Sports stats



Ottawa RedBlacks

Damon Webb Gets the Party Started in Ottawa: CFL

September 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video


Ottawa wastes no time and capitalizes on an early interception as Damon Webb finds the end zone for a 21 yard TD.
