Damm Named USA Eagles Captain Ahead of Independence Day Clash with Portugal

Published on July 3, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







California Legion captain Jason Damm will lead the USA Men's Eagles into action this Saturday, July 4, when the Eagles host Portugal in Denver, the latest chapter in a career defined by leadership at every level of American rugby.

Damm's return to the Eagles captaincy comes off the back of a standout 2026 Major League Rugby season, one that has already seen him guide California Legion to the MLR Championship and pass 75 caps as an MLR player. His leadership has been the constant, built on work rate, consistency, humility and a team-first approach.







Major League Rugby Stories from July 3, 2026

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