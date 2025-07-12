Damien Alford TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE: CFL

July 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Vernon Adams Jr. fires a deep pass down the right sideline, connecting with Damien Alford for an 81-yard touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.