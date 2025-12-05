Damien Alford CFL 2025 Highlights
Published on December 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
A look back at Damien Alford's 2025 CFL season, showcasing his biggest catches, key moments, and impact plays throughout his standout rookie year.
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
