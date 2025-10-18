CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders

DaMarcus Fields Makes a Diving Interception I CFL

Published on October 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


Fields picks off Collaros to give the Roughriders possession late in the fourth.

