DaMarcus Fields Makes a Diving Interception I CFL

Published on October 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Fields picks off Collaros to give the Roughriders possession late in the fourth.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 17, 2025

