DaMarcus Fields Makes a Diving Interception I CFL
Published on October 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Fields picks off Collaros to give the Roughriders possession late in the fourth.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from October 17, 2025
- Als in the Nation's Capital Saturday - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.