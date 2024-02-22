Daly Placed on 14-Day IR, Marksmen Release Somero and Paranica

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have placed Justin Daly on 14-day IR and have released forwards Jestin Somero and Tarek Paranica.

The Marksmen will take the ice for three straight games at home against the Quad City Storm, beginning Friday at 7PM on Olympics Night.

