Dalton Hunter Called up to Fort Wayne Komets, Marksmen Add Kraemer

December 24, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the call-up of Dalton Hunter to the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL) Sunday.

"Dalton has been a consistent, reliable presence in our lineup from Day 1," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He is very deserving of this opportunity, and we are very happy for him."

Hunter, 26, is fifth in team scoring with 15 points, and tied for second with 11 assists in 21 games with the Marksmen.

The Greensburg, Pa., native is heading to the ECHL for the first time in his career and will join the fourth-place Komets.

In a subsequent roster move, the Marksmen have re-signed forward Roman Kraemer.

"Roman is a familiar face in our locker room and knows what our expectations are," said Cruthers. "He has had success in this league and we are excited to have him back."

Kraemer, 25, was a part of Fayetteville's training camp roster, and played 1 game for the Marksmen before signing with the Knoxville IceBears. The Pittsburgh, Pa., native scored a hat trick in his first of three games with Knoxville before being sent down to the Carolina Thunderbirds (FPHL).

Kramer and the Marksmen are back in action at the Crown Coliseum for Wizardry Night Saturday, December 30 at 6PM. Single-game tickets to Wizardry Night and all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are on sale at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.