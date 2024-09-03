Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 3, 2024
September 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
What a performance for the Washington Mystics as they win the szn series against the Dallas Wings 3-1.
Emily Engstler was a force, producing 19 PTS, 10 REB in the 90-86 victory
