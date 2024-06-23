Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 22, 2024
June 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The Washington Mystics took the convincing 97-69 dub over the Dallas Wings to defend home court
Emily Engstler went off for a career-high 23 PTS (7-11 FG), 9 REB, 3 AST, & 2 STL!
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2024
- Fever Meet Sky for First Time in Chicago this Season - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dallas Wings Stories
- Dallas Wings Drop 97-69 Contest at Washington Mystics
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics - June 22 & 23
- Maddy Siegrist Undergoes Successful Surgery
- Comeback Bid Comes up Short for Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky - June 20