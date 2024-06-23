Sports stats



Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 22, 2024

June 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Washington Mystics took the convincing 97-69 dub over the Dallas Wings to defend home court

Emily Engstler went off for a career-high 23 PTS (7-11 FG), 9 REB, 3 AST, & 2 STL!

