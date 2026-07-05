Dallas Wings vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 5, 2026
Published on July 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
The Dallas Wings pulled away in the fourth to defeat the Tempo, 89-76!
Paige Bueckers: 22 PTS | 7 AST | 3 REB Azzi Fudd: 17 PTS | 5 3PM Jessica Shepard: 14 PTS | 15 REB | 3 AST
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Toronto Tempo Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 5, 2026
- Sun Set to Battle Minnesota - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Tempo Stories
- Marina Mabrey Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
- Toronto Tempo Sign Ornella Bankole to Developmental Contract
- Tempo Poised to Make Women's Basketball History in Montreal
- Toronto Tempo Injury Update
- ESPN Greenlights New ESPN Original Series Setting the Tempo