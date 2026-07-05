Dallas Wings vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 5, 2026

Published on July 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







The Dallas Wings pulled away in the fourth to defeat the Tempo, 89-76!

Paige Bueckers: 22 PTS | 7 AST | 3 REB Azzi Fudd: 17 PTS | 5 3PM Jessica Shepard: 14 PTS | 15 REB | 3 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







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