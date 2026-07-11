Dallas Wings vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 10, 2026

Published on July 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







The Dallas Wings defeat the Tempo, 108-95, in the Canada Series opener!

ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Paige Bueckers: 34 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Jessica Shepard: 20 PTS, 17 REB ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Arike Ogunbowale: 20 PTS, 7 AST

The Wings win their 4th straight game to improve to 15-8 on the season.

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2026

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