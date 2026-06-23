Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 22, 2026
Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Dallas Wings defeat the Storm 112-110 in a thrilling OT dub
Paige Bueckers scored 17 PTS in the final 15 minutes of play to end the night with 27 PTS, 5 AST, 5 REB & 3 3PM. Azzi Fudd achieved a career-high 26 PTS, 4 STL, 3 REB, 2 AST & 2 3PM.
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