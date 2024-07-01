Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 1, 2024
July 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Seattle Storm secure their 8th straight home win of the szn (13-6 overall) in a dominant 95-71 dub over the Dallas Wings
Jewell Loyd led the way for the Storm with 26 PTS, just shy of her 3rd consecutive 30-PT game!
