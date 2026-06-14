Dallas Wings vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 13, 2026

Published on June 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







In a nail-biting finish, the Portland Fire pull away and defeat the Wings 84-83

Bridget Carleton: 20 PTS | 6 3PM (career-high)| 4 REB Megan Gustafson: 16 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST | 2 BLKS Emily Engstler: 11 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLKS

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 13, 2026

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