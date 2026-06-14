Dallas Wings vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 13, 2026
Published on June 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
In a nail-biting finish, the Portland Fire pull away and defeat the Wings 84-83
Bridget Carleton: 20 PTS | 6 3PM (career-high)| 4 REB Megan Gustafson: 16 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST | 2 BLKS Emily Engstler: 11 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLKS
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 13, 2026
- Indiana Fever Claim Victory in Final Visit to Mohegan Sun Arena - Indiana Fever
- The Cup Chase- Volume 9 - WNBA
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Fire Stories
- Portland Fire Head Coach Alex Sarama Named WNBA Coach of the Month for May
- Portland Fire Tips off Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday, June 2 against the Golden State Valkyries
- Portland Fire Announce Partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino
- Grammy-Winning Artist, Ashanti, to Perform at Halftime of Portland Fire Home Opener on May 9
- Portland Thorns and Portland Fire Open Nominations for 2026 EmpowHER Awards Presented by Kaiser Permanente