Dallas Wings vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 22, 2026

Published on July 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







WHAT A THRILLING WIN FOR THE DALLAS WINGS

The Wings defeat the Fire, 101-97! With back-and-forth action in the fourth, the Wings came out on top, with Arike and Jessica showin' OUT:

Arike Ogunbowale: 24 PTS | 6 AST | 3 REB | 3 3PM Jessica Shepard: 18 PTS | 15 REB | 10 AST

Shepard also marked a HUGE milestone in her career, marking her 4th triple-double of the season and 5th of her career (18+ PTS, 14+ REB, 10+ AST) to pass Sabrina Ionescu (4) for 2nd all-time!

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 23, 2026

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