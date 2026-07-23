Dallas Wings vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 22, 2026
Published on July 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
WHAT A THRILLING WIN FOR THE DALLAS WINGS
The Wings defeat the Fire, 101-97! With back-and-forth action in the fourth, the Wings came out on top, with Arike and Jessica showin' OUT:
Arike Ogunbowale: 24 PTS | 6 AST | 3 REB | 3 3PM Jessica Shepard: 18 PTS | 15 REB | 10 AST
Shepard also marked a HUGE milestone in her career, marking her 4th triple-double of the season and 5th of her career (18+ PTS, 14+ REB, 10+ AST) to pass Sabrina Ionescu (4) for 2nd all-time!
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 23, 2026
- Wings Hold off Portland Down the Stretch - Dallas Wings
- Aces Unable to Close out against Mystics, Fall 100-99 in Washington, D.C. - Las Vegas Aces
- Ionescu Leads Charge Down the Stretch to Bypass Chicago - New York Liberty
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