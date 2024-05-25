Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 25, 2024
May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The Dallas Wings played freely and countered against runs that the Phoenix Mercury made throughout the game to come away with the 107-92 dub
Arike Ogunbowale dropped a szn high 40 PTS
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
