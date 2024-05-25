Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 25, 2024

May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Dallas Wings played freely and countered against runs that the Phoenix Mercury made throughout the game to come away with the 107-92 dub

Arike Ogunbowale dropped a szn high 40 PTS

