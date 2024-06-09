Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 9, 2024

June 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







It took double overtime to decide this one but the Phoenix Mercury prevailed 97-90 in an intense matchup vs the Dallas Wings

Kahleah Copper led the way with 29 PTS, Brittney Griner had 24 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2024

Liberty Keeps Mystics Winless - New York Liberty

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.