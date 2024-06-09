Sports stats



Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 9, 2024

June 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video


It took double overtime to decide this one but the Phoenix Mercury prevailed 97-90 in an intense matchup vs the Dallas Wings

Kahleah Copper led the way with 29 PTS, Brittney Griner had 24 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central