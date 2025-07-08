Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 7, 2025
July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Dallas Wings 102-72 to move to 13-6
Sami Whitcomb went off for a career-high 36 PTS, 7 3PM, 6 REB, & 2 STL. Alyssa Thomas recorded her 12th career triple-double with 15 PTS, 10 REB, & 15 AST!
