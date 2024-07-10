Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 10, 2024

July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Phoenix Mercury move to 12-10 on the szn after defeating the Dallas Wings 100-84

Kahleah Copper went off for the Mercury, dropping her 7th 30-PT game of the year with 32 PTS on 12-19 FG!

