Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 10, 2024
July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury move to 12-10 on the szn after defeating the Dallas Wings 100-84
Kahleah Copper went off for the Mercury, dropping her 7th 30-PT game of the year with 32 PTS on 12-19 FG!
