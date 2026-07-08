Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 7, 2026
Published on July 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Dallas Wings achieve their third straight win as they defeat the Liberty 88-77
Jessica Shepard led the way recording her third triple double of the szn with 22 PTS, 12 REB & 11 AST! Paige Bueckers contributed 15 PTS, 7 REB & 6 AST!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 8, 2026
- Sky Secure Road Win over Mercury, 77-66 - Chicago Sky
- Shepard Leads Wings to Big Win in New York Liberty 7 - Dallas Wings
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