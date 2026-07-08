Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 7, 2026

Published on July 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Dallas Wings achieve their third straight win as they defeat the Liberty 88-77

Jessica Shepard led the way recording her third triple double of the szn with 22 PTS, 12 REB & 11 AST! Paige Bueckers contributed 15 PTS, 7 REB & 6 AST!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 8, 2026

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