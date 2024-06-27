Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 27, 2024

June 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Dallas Wings take down the #1 team in the West, the Minnesota Lynx.

With this victory, the Wings snap their 11-game losing streak AND put an end to the Lynx 6-game winning streak.

Odyssey Sims was electric off the bench with 18 PTS, 4 AST, 4 STL.

