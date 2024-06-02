Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 2, 2024
June 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx did not let up vs. the Dallas Wings, securing the 87-76 dub and their first of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase
Napheesa Collier dropped 24 PTS, 13 REB and Kayla McBride added in 25 PTS of her own!
