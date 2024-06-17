Sports stats



Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2024

June 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video


The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Dallas Wings 90-78 to pick up their 4th consecutive win and move to 11-3 on the szn

Kayla McBride went off for 19 PTS & 7 AST while Natisha Hiedeman chipped in 17 PTS (6-9 FG)

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Dallas Wings Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central