Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2024

June 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Dallas Wings 90-78 to pick up their 4th consecutive win and move to 11-3 on the szn

Kayla McBride went off for 19 PTS & 7 AST while Natisha Hiedeman chipped in 17 PTS (6-9 FG)

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.