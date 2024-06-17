Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2024
June 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Dallas Wings 90-78 to pick up their 4th consecutive win and move to 11-3 on the szn
Kayla McBride went off for 19 PTS & 7 AST while Natisha Hiedeman chipped in 17 PTS (6-9 FG)
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
