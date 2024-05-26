Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 26, 2024
May 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The Dallas Wings secure the 84-83 win over the Sparks to mark their second win in two days
Arike Ogunbowale (20 PTS) and Monique Billings (18 PTS, 12 REB) led the way for the Wings!
