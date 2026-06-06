Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 5, 2026

Published on June 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Dallas Wings got the job done and defeated the Sparks 104-96

Arike Ogunbowale, Jessica Shepard, and Paige Bueckers were monumental in this dub on the road!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 6, 2026

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