Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 20, 2025

Published on August 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







At the last second Kelsey Plum banks in a floater to get the victory for the Sparks, 81-80. Paige Bueckers dropped a MONSTER 44 PTS on 17-21 FGM (81%) in the loss, recorded the most points in a game by a rookie in WNBA history.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.