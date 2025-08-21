Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 20, 2025
Published on August 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
At the last second Kelsey Plum banks in a floater to get the victory for the Sparks, 81-80. Paige Bueckers dropped a MONSTER 44 PTS on 17-21 FGM (81%) in the loss, recorded the most points in a game by a rookie in WNBA history.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 21, 2025
- Bueckers Scores 44 in Narrow Setback to LA - Dallas Wings
- Plum Buzzer-Beater Downs Dallas - Los Angeles Sparks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.