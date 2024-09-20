Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 19, 2024

September 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces dominated the Wings, 98-84, for their 5th consecutive win to close out the regular SZN Ã°Å¸â¢Å

Tiffany Hayes (21 PTS) and Megan Gustafson (24 PTS) led the charge in the DUB!

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.