Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 19, 2024
September 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Las Vegas Aces dominated the Wings, 98-84, for their 5th consecutive win to close out the regular SZN Ã°Å¸â¢Å
Tiffany Hayes (21 PTS) and Megan Gustafson (24 PTS) led the charge in the DUB!
