Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: JUNE 25, 2026
Published on June 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Las Vegas Aces controlled the tone to defeat the Wings 99-84 :
A'ja Wilson showed up in the white tee and dropped 32 PTS & 9 REB. Jackie Young contributed 20 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST & 2 3PM in the win!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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