Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 15, 2024
September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
20 win szn for the Indiana Fever. 6th seed secured.
Indiana takes down the Dallas Wings in an absolute thriller with a final score of 110-109
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 35 PTS, 8 AST, 2 REB. Kelsey Mitchell also had a 30 piece and 6 3PM
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 15, 2024
- September 15 - Minnesota Lynx at New York City Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dallas Wings Stories
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever - September 15
- Dallas Wings Edged by Seattle Storm 83-81 in Home Finale
- Wings' Ogunbowale Becomes Franchise's All-Time Leading Scorer
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty (9/12) & Seattle Storm (9/13)
- Dallas Wings to Face New York Liberty in Annual "Rock the Pink" Game on Thursday