Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

20 win szn for the Indiana Fever. 6th seed secured.

Indiana takes down the Dallas Wings in an absolute thriller with a final score of 110-109

Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 35 PTS, 8 AST, 2 REB. Kelsey Mitchell also had a 30 piece and 6 3PM

