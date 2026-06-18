Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2026
Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
A win in the Bay makes it a great day
Gabby Williams and Kaitlyn Chen helped lead the Golden State Valkyries to the win at home base!
Williams: 25 PTS | 4 AST | 3 REB | 2 3PM Chen: 15 PTS | 2 REB | 2 AST | 7/10 FGM
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026
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- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 91, Wings 80 - Golden State Valkyries
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