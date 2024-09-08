Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Chicago Sky soar past the Wings 92-77

Chennedy Carter (28 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST) and Isabelle Harrison (21 PTS, 9 REB) led the charge in the DUB!

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.