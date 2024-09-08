Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 8, 2024
September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The Chicago Sky soar past the Wings 92-77
Chennedy Carter (28 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST) and Isabelle Harrison (21 PTS, 9 REB) led the charge in the DUB!
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 8, 2024
- Dallas Wings Fall at Chicago Sky 92-77 - Dallas Wings
- Fever Sweep Regular Season Series with Dream in Overtime Thriller - Indiana Fever
- Boston Wills Fever to Win over Dream in Career Night - Indiana Fever
- Liberty Hold off Aces - New York Liberty
- Atlanta Dream 100, Indiana Fever 104 - Atlanta Dream
- Aces Comeback Hopes Fall Short in 75-71 Loss to New York - Las Vegas Aces
- September 8 - Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
- Mystics vs. Lynx Postgame Information - September 8 - Washington Mystics
- Howard and Dream Survive Wings in Overtime Thriller, 107-96 - Atlanta Dream
- Storm Defense Proves to be X-Factor in 90-66 Win Over Phoenix - Seattle Storm
- Game Preview: Fever Look for Season Sweep of Atlanta on Sunday - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.