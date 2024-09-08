Sports stats



Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video


The Chicago Sky soar past the Wings 92-77

Chennedy Carter (28 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST) and Isabelle Harrison (21 PTS, 9 REB) led the charge in the DUB!

