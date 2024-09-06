Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream relentlessly fought back to secure the 107-96 overtime win vs. the Dallas Wings

All five starters for the Dream scored in double figures, led by Rhyne Howard's 33 PTS, 3 REB, and 6 AST!

