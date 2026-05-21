Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 20, 2026

Published on May 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Dallas Wings defeat the Sky, 99-89, on the road.

Paige Bueckers: 24 PTS | 4 AST | 11-19 FG Arike Ogunbowale: 23 PTS | 5 AST | 4 3PM Jessica Shepard: 18 PTS | 10 REB | 12 AST (career-high) Azzi Fudd: 12 PTS | 2 3PM | 4-6 FG

Jessica Shepard recorded the second triple-double of her career and the first triple-double in the WNBA this season!

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 21, 2026

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