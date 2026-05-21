Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 20, 2026
Published on May 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The Dallas Wings defeat the Sky, 99-89, on the road.
Paige Bueckers: 24 PTS | 4 AST | 11-19 FG Arike Ogunbowale: 23 PTS | 5 AST | 4 3PM Jessica Shepard: 18 PTS | 10 REB | 12 AST (career-high) Azzi Fudd: 12 PTS | 2 3PM | 4-6 FG
Jessica Shepard recorded the second triple-double of her career and the first triple-double in the WNBA this season!
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 21, 2026
- Fever Close out Homestand by Hosting Valkyries - Indiana Fever
- Sky Fall Short to Wings, 89-99, in Home Opener - Chicago Sky
- Sun Pick up First Win of the Season in Late-Game Thriller against Storm - Connecticut Sun
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 5.20.26 - Seattle Storm
- Shepard, Bueckers Propel Wings over Chicago - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.