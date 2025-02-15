Dallas Trinity FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

February 15, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







Lexi Missimo and Parker Goins both score their first goals of the season as Dallas Trinity FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC play to a 1-1 draw Saturday night at the Cotton Bowl.

