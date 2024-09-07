Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights
September 7, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video
Jorian Baucom scored DC Power FC's first club goal, and Sam Meza found the equalizer for Dallas Trinity FC in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw in its home opener at the Cotton Bowl.
