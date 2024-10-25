Dallas Trinity FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

October 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







Goals by Amber Brooks and Allie Thornton rescue a point at home for Dallas Trinity FC in a 2-2 draw with Carolina Ascent FC after Mia Corbin and Jaydah Bedoya got the visitors on the board.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.