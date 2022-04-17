Dallas Stars Recall Fredrik Karlstrom from Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Karlstrom from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Karlstrom, 24, has recorded 29 points (16-13)) in 65 regular-season games played for Texas this season. Marking his first season playing in North America, he has a three-game point streak (2-1=3) intact at the time of this recall, and has one point in five of his last seven games (4-1=5).

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden was originally selected by Dallas in the third round (90th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Texas hits the road for its final four games of the regular season, starting Wednesday with a 7:00 p.m. start against the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

