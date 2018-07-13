Dallas Signs Adam Mascherin to Entry-Level Contract

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed left wing Adam Mascherin to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Mascherin, 20, recorded 86 points (40-46=86) in 67 regular-season games during the 2017-18 campaign as a member of the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He ranked first on the club in points (86) and goals (40), and second in assists (46). Among all OHL players, the forward finished the season tied for eighth in goals (40) and ninth in points (86). Mascherin skated in 19 games during the 2018 OHL Playoffs and registered 24 points (9-15=24), ranking third on the team in points (24) and goals (9).

Over his four seasons with Kitchener, Mascherin amassed 296 points (122-174=296) over 259 regular-season games. In 2016-17, he finished third in the OHL with 100 points (35-65=100) in 65 games played. He has also appeared in the OHL Playoffs in all four campaigns with the Rangers and amassed 42 points (17-25=42) in 39 postseason contests.

The 5-foot-10, 206-pound native of Maple, Ontario was selected by Dallas in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

