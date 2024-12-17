Dallas Sidekicks V. Kansas City Comets - 12.15.24
December 17, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Dallas Sidekicks YouTube Video
The Dallas Sidekicks kick off their 2024-25 campaign with a visit to the defending MASL Eastern Conference champion Kansas City Comets
Live from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO
Check out the Dallas Sidekicks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 17, 2024
- Strykers Sign Miracle Man Jack Downer - Empire Strykers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dallas Sidekicks Stories
- Sidekicks Fall to Kansas City Comets on Sunday Night
- Dallas Sidekicks Sign Forward David Balyeat Through 2027
- Sidekicks Announce FLITE Sports as Official Uniform Provider for Upcoming Season
- Dallas Sidekicks Announce Full Schedule for 2024-2025 MASL Season
- Sidekicks Announce Home Opener Date for 2024-2025 MASL Season