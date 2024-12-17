Sports stats



Dallas Sidekicks

Dallas Sidekicks V. Kansas City Comets - 12.15.24

December 17, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Dallas Sidekicks YouTube Video


The Dallas Sidekicks kick off their 2024-25 campaign with a visit to the defending MASL Eastern Conference champion Kansas City Comets

Live from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO

Check out the Dallas Sidekicks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 17, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central