Dallas Rossiter Called up to ECHL Maine

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that defenseman Dallas Rossiter has been called up to the ECHL's Maine Mariners. Rossiter heads to Maine for what will be his first ECHL games.

Rossiter has appeared in 31 games for the Rail Yard Dawgs and has three assists and 44 penalty minutes. The Surrey, British Columbia native is in his first season as a professional after spending four seasons at Brock University in Ontario. Rossiter was in training camp with the Mariners but his next game will be his regular season ECHL debut.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the road for the weekend beginning on Friday night in Knoxville against the Ice Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 PM at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. On Sunday, the team will be holding a watch party at 202 Social House, presented by Bud Light. Puck drop for the Dawgs' game in Huntsville against the Havoc is at 6:00 PM and watch party activities begin at 5:00 PM.

