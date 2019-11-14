Dallas Rossiter Activated, Matt Beer Placed on IR

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that defenseman Dallas Rossiter has been activated off injured reserve and forward Matt Beer has been placed on IR.

Rossiter returns to action after missing the past five games. He skated in the first two games of the season and registered a +1 plus/minus rating before landing on IR. The rookie defenseman is in his first professional season out of Brock University in Ontario.

Beer lands on IR after appearing in six of Roanoke's seven games to date. He has recorded three assists and a +1 plus/minus thus far this season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs return to action on Friday night for the first of a weekend set in Fayetteville against the Marksmen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM at the Crown Coliseum.

