Dallas Recalls Studenic from Conditioning Assignment and Reassigns Point from Idaho to Texas

March 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Marian Studenic from his conditioning assignment with the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dallas also reassigned goaltender Colton Point from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads to Texas.

Studenic, 23, posted six points (2-4=6) and a +4 plus/minus rating during his conditioning assignment with Texas. He has also spent time with New Jersey and Utica during the 2021-22 campaign. He has skated in 17 games with New Jersey this season, recording one goal (1-0=1), 24 shots and an average time on ice per game of 11:48. The forward also posted 10 points (5-5=10), one power play goal and a +6 plus/minus rating in 13 AHL contests with Utica.

Studenic has earned three points (2-1=3) in 25 career NHL regular-season games over two seasons, all with the Devils. He has also recorded 68 points (32-36=68) in 140 career AHL regular-season games with Binghamton, Utica and Texas. Internationally, Studenic has represented Slovakia at two World Hockey Championships, two World Junior Championships and one World U18 Championship.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound native of Skalica, Slovakia was originally selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (143rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He was claimed off waivers by Dallas on Feb. 24, 2022.

Point, 24, compiled a 7-8-2 record, a 2.56 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 19 appearances with the Steelheads. He returns to Texas where he appeared in five games this season, posting a 1-2-0 record, a 4.40 goals-against average and .843 save percentage.

Point has appeared in 29 career AHL games, going 11-11-2, with a 3.44 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage over four seasons with Texas.

The 6-foot-5, 229-pound native of North Bay, Ontario was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

