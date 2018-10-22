Dallas Recalls Justin Dowling from Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled center Justin Dowling from the Texas Stars.

Dowling, 28, is tied for first on Texas with four assists in seven games this season, while he also shares third on the team with six points (2-4=6) so far in 2018-19. The center ranks fourth on the squad with 18 shots on goal so far this season. Dowling has registered two assists (0-2=2) in nine career NHL games, all with Dallas coming in the 2016-17 campaign. Dowling is the first player to be called up from Texas to the NHL this season.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound native of Cochrane, Alta. was originally undrafted and signed as a free agent by Dallas on March 26, 2014.

The Texas Stars have also returned Nolan Gluchowski to the Idaho Steelheads on loan. The defenseman from St. Lawrence University began the season in Idaho and played in the clubs first three games to begin his professional career.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and face the Chicago Wolves on Friday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at the H-E-B Center. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

