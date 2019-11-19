Dallas Beeler Named 2019 Skeeters Pitcher of the Year

November 19, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





SUGAR LAND - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that right-hander Dallas Beeler has been named the team's Pitcher of the Year for the 2019 season.

Beeler was 9-7 with a 3.86 ERA in 26 starts and struck out 97 batters to 53 walks in 144 â  innings pitched. He led the Skeeters in wins, starts and innings pitched. Beeler led Skeeters qualifiers and was tied for sixth in the Atlantic League in ERA. He was also tied for fifth in the league in innings pitched and was seventh in the league with a 1.52 WHIP.

Over the months of June and July, Beeler went 4-2 with a 2.44 ERA, helping lead the Skeeters to their second straight First Half Freedom Division Championship. Beeler also dominated at Constellation Field, going 4-4 with a 2.93 ERA in 13 home starts.

The 30-year-old native of Oklahoma was in his second season with the Skeeters and his ninth at the professional level. Beeler was 8-2 with a 2.29 ERA in 19 games (14 starts) with the Skeeters during the 2018 season. He also had his contract purchased by the Kansas City Royals in the midst of the 2018 season.

The Chicago Cubs originally drafted Beeler in the 41st round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of Oral Roberts University. He made his Major League debut with the Cubs in 2014 and appeared with them at the MLB level in '15 as well, making five career appearances (all starts).

Visit SugarLandSkeeters.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) for all the latest team news and the latest on events to be hosted at Constellation Field.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 19, 2019

Dallas Beeler Named 2019 Skeeters Pitcher of the Year - Sugar Land Skeeters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.