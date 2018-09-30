Dallas and Texas Make Roster Moves

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the team has reduced the training camp roster by two players. The Texas Stars training camp roster has also been reduced by nine players. The Stars roster now features 25 players.

PLAYER POSITION STATUS

Erik Condra Forward Assigned to Texas (AHL)

Michael Mersch Forward Assigned to Texas (AHL)

Dexter Dancs Forward Released from Professional Tryout

Keegan Kanzig Defenseman Released from Professional Tryout

Kale Kessy Forward Released from Professional Tryout

Clint Lewis Defenseman Released from Professional Tryout

Chris Martenet Defenseman Reassigned by Dallas (NHL) to Idaho (ECHL)

Steve McParland Forward Released from Professional Tryout

Brady Norrish Defenseman Released from Professional Tryout

Kyle Schempp Forward Released from Professional Tryout

Tomas Sholl Goaltender Released from Professional Tryout

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park this Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

