Dallas and Texas Make Roster Moves
September 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the team has reduced the training camp roster by two players. The Texas Stars training camp roster has also been reduced by nine players. The Stars roster now features 25 players.
PLAYER POSITION STATUS
Erik Condra Forward Assigned to Texas (AHL)
Michael Mersch Forward Assigned to Texas (AHL)
Dexter Dancs Forward Released from Professional Tryout
Keegan Kanzig Defenseman Released from Professional Tryout
Kale Kessy Forward Released from Professional Tryout
Clint Lewis Defenseman Released from Professional Tryout
Chris Martenet Defenseman Reassigned by Dallas (NHL) to Idaho (ECHL)
Steve McParland Forward Released from Professional Tryout
Brady Norrish Defenseman Released from Professional Tryout
Kyle Schempp Forward Released from Professional Tryout
Tomas Sholl Goaltender Released from Professional Tryout
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park this Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
