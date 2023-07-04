Dalesandro Adds Three RBI in Loss to Cardinals

July 4, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Springfield, MO. - The Amarillo Sod Poodles dropped the opening of six-games in Springfield against the St. Louis Cardinals Double-A affiliate. The two clubs combined for 16 of the 17 runs from the sixth inning on. Amarillo was paced by Nick Dalesandro who collected three hits and three RBI.

Chad Patrick got the start for the Sod Poodles and tossed two clean innings after scattering just a pair of Springfield singles. Dalesandro put the night's first run on the board as he turned around a 97 MPH fastball from right-hander Tink Hence, the Cardinals top ranked pitching prospect who made his Double-A debut on Tuesday. It was Dalesandro's first home run of the season and extended his current hitting streak to 13 games.

Patrick continued to work quickly as he retired 10 straight Cardinals batters after a two-out single in the bottom of the second inning. Camden Duzenack notched the first of his two hits for the game with a RBI single in the top of the sixth inning to extend the Sod Poodles lead to 2-0. The Cardinals finally got to Patrick in the bottom of the sixth inning - seeing each of their three batters in the inning record hits of the Amarillo right-hander. The five-run inning also included back-to-back home runs before Mitchell Stumpo was brought on to record the final out of the sixth inning as Springfield took a 5-2 lead.

Amarillo answered right back in the next half inning. Similar to Springfield, each of the first three Amarillo batters reached base to begin the inning. After a double play appeared to halt the Sod Poodle threat, a walk re-loaded the bases for Duzenack. He singled home another two runs before the Cardinals made a call to their bullpen. He was greeted with a Dalesandro two-RBI triple to put Amarillo back in front 7-5. The two teams traded runs on their next trips to the plate, with Adrian Del Castillo hitting a RBI double in the top of the eighth inning to put the Sod Poodles up by a pair of runs.

A fielding error and consecutive singles loaded the bases for Springfield with nobody out in the bottom of the eighth off Kyle Backhus. A walk brought the Cardinals within a run. A force out at the plate was followed by a two-RBI double as the Cardinals regained the lead before the top of the ninth.

The Sod Poodles loaded the bases with nobody and looked poised to at least knot things up if not more. However, a strikeout and double play ended the threat and the ballgame in the series opener.

The Sod Poodles will look to bounce back in game two and even the series at a game a piece when the two teams take the field on Wednesday, July 5. RHP Peter Solomon (0-0, 5.00 ERA) will make his third start for Amarillo. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Hammons Field.

NOTES:

AN OVERDUE TRIP: Nick Dalesandro hit his first home run and first since September 13, 2022 against Frisco. He scored Amarillo's first run of the game with his fourth professional home run of his 286-game professional career. Dalesandro is now riding a 13-game hit streak dating back to May 28 which is the longest active streak in the Texas League. Over the span, Dalesandro is hitting .409 (18-for-44) with two doubles, two triples, a home run, and five RBI. His 3-for-3 night on Tuesday was just his second three-hit night of the season and included a two RBI triple to give him three RBI for the game which was his first multi-RBI game of his season.

THE TO DUZE LIST: Camden Duzenack was one of five Sod Poodles to record a multi-hit night at the plate for the Sod Poodles. He extended his current hit streak to 12-games and is hitting .449 (22-for-49) during the stretch. Over his last 12 games, the former Dallas Baptist standout has racked up seven multi-hit games and tied his season-high with three RBI on Tuesday night.

THE RUNAROUND: Caleb Roberts extended his league-best streak of 11 straight games with a run scored. Roberts saw his hit streak come to an end after eight games going 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored. The three walks are one off his season-high of four which he drew on May 31 against San Antonio.

BLISSBALL: Ryan Bliss turned in a 3-for-3 night at the plate including another double to his season total. Bliss became the first player in Minor League Baseball to reach 100 hits this season with another three-hit night in game one of the doubleheader on Monday against Tulsa. His series opener in Springfield included two walks and a hit by pitch as he reached base safely in all six plate appearances. Bliss continues to lead the Texas League in a number of offensive categories including AVG (.360), hits (103), OPS (1.013).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.